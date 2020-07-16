Aditi’s got a packed slate!

By Sanskriti Media

Aditi Rao Hydari who shot to fame with films like Murder 3, Boss and Padmaavat, is revelling in the response she has got for her OTT Malayalam debut with the film Sufiyum Sujatayum. The actress who not only has worked in Bollywood Tollywood and Kollywood has not managed to debut on the OTT as well with this Mollywood flick.

“I genuinely feel as a person who loves a theatrical release - I love the First Day First Show and I think it is magic. But I truly believe that somewhere with OTT platforms what is really opened up for our entertainment industry is that fearless content that is coming out. Having said that Sufiyum Sujatayum was made for the theatres but given the circumstances we decided to release it on OTT and even though at the beginning I felt a kind of OMG - almost felt a bit bad and but I released how incredible it could before the film to release on OTT where one Malayalam film immediately gets to so many people. It is really important for producers, actors, etc. to survive in the business to be able to have that option because of the chaos that we are going to have to deal with theatrical releases in the coming days,” the Padmaavat actress explains the digital interface.

Aditi believes that the digital platform is a blessing in disguise. “It is not just my film - all the movies that have recently released on OTT be it Gulabo Sitabo or Sadak that will release soon along with some big ticket Hollywood films as well. It’s really just about the content at the end of the day and maybe somewhere I feel there will be a democratisation somewhere,” she asserts.

Aditi also has a Telugu film V and a Hindi remake of The Girl On The Train up for release soon and Aditi says that every product seems to have the right platform these days. “I know I will still look forward to V releasing in the theatres, and there are other films of mine that will release in the theatre and it’s a good mix. I think it is important today. As you rightly said I have not done any work on digital till now and it just so happens that a film that was made for the theatre has now released digitally and is being appreciated and I guess that is a vindication of sorts,” she adds.

Aditi is a bit tightlipped about the Mohan Krishna Indraganti directed Sudheer Babu and Nani co-starring Telugu film V at the moment. “I don’t want to talk about V so much because it’s a thriller and it's Mohan sir’s film. Mohan Sir - he introduced me to Telugu cinema and Nani is an actor that I hugely admire. I cannot reveal anything about what I am doing in the film as it has not been revealed thus far and I would rather keep it that way. I think it is very important in thrillers to keep the thrill alive,” she insists.

Aditi says that over publicity is not good at times. “I personally feel today that sometimes as actors we end up speaking too much about what we are doing and I wonder if people get a little tired of having it constantly in their faces. It’s a lot more special if we do something special and then we let that magic be alive. I understand why it is required but it is just something that I feel sometimes about cinema is that we give so much importance to it,” she adds.

Yet another thriller she is working on is the Ribhu Dasgupta directed The Girl On The Train remake which is being tentatively billed as Mira. “The Girl On The Train with three of us girls (Parineeti Chopra, Kirit Kulhari and Aditi) was fun to shoot and it’s an ensemble cast. I thought that was really exciting and I love the director’s previous work,” she says.

So what’s next? “There is Hey Sinamika which I am working on which is with Dulquer Salman - again a friend who is now my co-star and Brinda Master who we all love and it’s been an amazing shooting time. Then I have the Tamil film Tughlaq Darbar with Vijay Sethupathi which has started shooting and we had a great poster launch but I haven’t joined in yet and apart from that there is a Hindi project and a Telugu project too,” she signs off.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.