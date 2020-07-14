Aishwarya-Aaradhya infected; bungalows sealed

By Sanskriti Media

When screen legend Amitabh Bachchan and his actor son Abhishek Bachchan tested positive back to back in the antigen test – their respective wives and actresses Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Bachchan tested negative. Both the men were admitted to the Nanavati Hospital and their four bungalows were to be sanitised.

That was when the results of the second tests came out – sadly both Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya were diagnosed as Covid positive. The news was broken by the health minister in the Maharashtra state government without realising that he was naming a child – Aaradhya - as one of the patients – which is against the law. While he deleted the post – the news went viral.

So even as the four bungalows of the Bachchans in the plush Juhu area of Mumbai - Jalsa, Vatsa, Janak and Pratiksha were sealed Abhishek Bachchan took to social media to reveal the news but also informed that the women were observing home quarantine in their large bungalows, but the men were at the hospital.

“Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful. The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. My father and I remain in hospital till the doctors decide otherwise," he revealed..

Abhishek incidentally had been going for his dubbing regularly and was the one person who was out in the family the maximum, though he did observe extra precautions while doing so. But it is not really known how the Bachchans got infected.

