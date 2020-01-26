Aishwarya and Aaradhya’s ice cream jaunt!

By Sanskriti Media

Normally Bollywood stars are never able to enjoy simple things like taking their families to little shops, eat snacks from little eateries because of fear of being mobbed or creating a public nuisance.

But then one of the most beautiful women in the world Aishwarya Rai managed to do that with her little daugther Aaradhya over the weekend.

Aishwarya decided to not just order ice cream from a shop close by, but decided to take her eight-year-old daughter to an ice cream shop to treat her at a shop. Paparazzi at work close by suddenly glimpsed the ice maiden’s car there and then realised that she was at the ice cream store.

“We were surprised to see Aishwarya step into an ice cream shop without her bodyguards and entourage and just her driver in tow. She went in to the shop and then came out with Aaradhya and then calmly sat inside her car rather inconspicuously and wafted off after that,” says our man on the spot.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.