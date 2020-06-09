Ajay Devgn’s film set dismantled

By Sanskriti Media

Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan’s set were finally dismantled a few days ago after realising that they could not beat the rains and wrap the shooting of the film. With a substantial amount of shooting left on the film, the movie produced by Boney Kapoor and directed by Amit Ravindranath Sharma of Badhaai Ho and Tevar fame the makers realised that the monsoon also came too soon with Cylcone Nisarga expediting the rains on the western coast.

A huge set that was prepared in a Mumbai location near a fisherman’s colony in the suburban Malad, was finally taken down. “It is rather impossible to first get ready and then look at the various clauses in the new shooting guidelines and wrap the shoot on time. Around 30 per cent of the shooting was left when the lockdown happened and we will not be able to film the sequences, also because they are sport sequences and will take time. There will be issues like continuity which cannot work if the rains visit the sets and go as well. That is one major reason why the shoot will now only happen in September when the rains leave,” says our source.

Maidaan also stars south actress Priyamani in the lead along with Devgn after she replaced Keerthy Suresh in the movie. Incidentally another major reason for the sets having broken down now is because footballers from over 11 countries around the world from Australia, Finland, France Spain Yugoslavia, Vietnam, Japan and Thailand along with some Indian footballers will be part of the film and it was difficult to fly them to India at this juncture.

Ajay Devgn plays the role of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim in the film.

