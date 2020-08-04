Ajay for Luther remake?

By Sanskriti Media

Ajay Devgn is in talks with Disney+ Hotstar who acquired his film Bhuj: Pride of India to do a web show for them. Sources in the trade are abuzz with the news that Devgn will be reprising the lead role played by Idris Elba as Detective Chief Inspector John Luther in the crime drama. The original show backed by BBC also starred Ruth Wilson and aired for six episodes in the first season. This was followed by four more episodes in the second season, four in the third and two in the fourth and four more in the fifth season.

“It could well be a quid pro quo with the OTT platform as Ajay has gotten into a good relationship with Bhuj. The show has been acclaimed and Idris Elba won many awards for his performance as Luther. Indira Varma also played his ex-wife in the show. It is a show with multiple twists and turns,” says a source.

Ajay is already busy with a packed schedule – slated to work with Sidharth Malhotra in an Indra Kumar film, Chanakya by Neeraj Pandey, a cameo in Rajamouli’s RRR and Boney Kapoor’s Maidaan. What remains to be seen is when does he get the dates for a web series. Bhuj will be his next release on the web followed by Sooryavanshi where he has a cameo.

