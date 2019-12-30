Ajay-Ranbir film goes Kaput!

By Sanskriti Media

We were the first ones to tell you that Shraddha Kapoor has been signed on as the heroine opposite Ranbir Kapoor in the film directed by Luv Ranjan. And now the filmmakers along with Shraddha have also confirmed the same after our news break.

But that has effectively meant that the other project - the one starring Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor and Ajay Devgn has gone kaput.

"While Ranbir will be busy with further editions of Brahmastra, Shamshera, this Luv Ranjan project and another film by Sandeep Vanga, Deepika Padukone has given the nod to a Karan Johar produced film directed by Shakun Batra and then will be busy producing her film on Draupadi's version of Mahabharata. And Ajay is so busy now that he won't get time at all. He is to start his Indra Kumar film next with Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh. But before that he will be working on Chankya after finishing the post production work on Maidaan. He has some work pending on Rajamouli's RRR. He has other unfinished projects like Bhuj also in abeyance. Hence all the actors have no dates for the other Luv Ranjan film which has hence been put into cold storage," says a trade source.