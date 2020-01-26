Akshay Kumar completes 29 years in Bollywood!

By Sanskriti Media

In the midst of revelling in three Rs 200 crore films back to back – a hat-trick within a single year that no actor has managed thus far in Bollywood with a nett collection over almost Rs 800 crore from four different films – Akshay Kumar has completed 29 years of existence in the film industry.

Akshay who normally tries to occupy the Independence Day and the Republic Day slots for his films’ releases actually had his first release in the Republic Day week in 1991 when his debut film Saugandh released. Incidentally he had a blink and you miss him kind of a role in another film called Aaj which had Kumar Gaurav playing the lead role. Kumar was called Akshay in that film directed by Mahesh Bhatt and one Rajeev Bhatia was in the role of a Karate instructor in the film., And by his own admission, Rajeev felt that the name Akshay was worth of being called a star and hence went straight to the court and changed his name to Akshay Kumar and was cast in Saugandh five years later.

“Incidentally his first hit came with Khiladi in 1992 and films like Mr Bond and Dancer which had come earlier flopped and Akshay had been considering relocating which is when he applied for and got a Canadian passport,” says a trade source.

