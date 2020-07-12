Akshay’s hectic scheds begin

By Sanskriti Media

Akshay Kumar is almost through with the dubbing for his film Laxmmi Bomb – his first film work after almost four months. And this is perhaps just a beginning of a long list of assignments that he has. The actor started dubbing for his OTT debut at Sunny Super Sound a few days ago. Kumar had earlier stepped out during the lockdown to shoot a special film on why it was important to step out and work even during lockdown. While the date of the streaming of his film on the platform has not been announced, Kumar decided to wrap his portions asap.

“He is scheduled to leave for London in August for the shooting of his film Bellbottom. So, he does not have much time in case there are any changes to be done. So, he has been trying to wrap the dubbing of his film quickly. Not that there have ever been any issue with the dubbing, but the director of Laxmmi Bomb - Raghava Lawrence does not have a command over Hindi and that is one reason Akshay also decided to quickly finish this work so he can do any other promotional did needed before he moves on to the shoot,” says a source.

Akshay also has another film called Bachchan Pandey which needs to be shot once he wraps Bellbottom. But then the release of Sooryavanshi has been fixed around Diwali and hence he will also be needed to promote that. “There is Prithviraj for which he has to complete shooting which may be the next project that he works on after finishing Bellbottom instead of Bachchan Pandey. He also has to work for a few days with Aanand L Rai for the film Atrangi Re with Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan.

