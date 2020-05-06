Alia Bhatt’s Dilemma

By Sanskriti Media

Alia Bhatt will now have to choose what he wants to do next in her career. The actress was having fabulous time shooting for various projects when the corona scare came in followed by the lockdown and all the shoots of her films went for a toss. Alia was just a few days away from starting the shooting for her film RRR for SS Rajamouli when the lockdown put a spanner in the works. Hence the film will now be shot at a date when all the dates of the actors can be matched.

Alia was to also slated to shoot for Karan Johar’s ambitious film Takht – her reunion with the director after Student Of The Year, but the shooting of the film in Italy got cancelled due to the global pandemic. There are other actors like Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor whose dates will also need to be matched when the film has to mount the floors again. Another big project for Alia is the Karan Johar produced but Ayan Mukerji directed film Brahmastra – also starring Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna with Shah Rukh Khan in a special role. A small portion of the shoot is left.

The fourth incomplete project of Alia’s is Sadak 2 directed by her Mahesh Bhatt and also starring Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja Bhatt. The last schedule of that film is pending in Ooty and will need to be completed before the film is ready for postproduction. The fifth project of Alia Bhatt is a dream one for her – the title role of Gangubai Kathiawadi in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed film where she plays a brothel owner who hobnobs with the underworld. The sets of the film were also to be demolished after a huge rent was being paid to keep it standing amidst the lockdown.

“Alia will have to realise as to how many beans make five before she chooses which one of these five films, she will be working first in. She may not necessarily be able to be in all projects unless her team and the teams of these films manage to work on managing the dates. Imagine once the lockdown opens, everyone will rush to her for her dates and she along with her team will be the busiest trying to sort her calendar out,” says a trade source.

