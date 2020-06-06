Alia Bhatt waits for Corona to go!

By Sanskriti Media

Even as the film industry has been given a mandate to try and start work based on a few recommendations on how to conduct shoots – some huge projects like the Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi was slated to go on the floors as soon as possible because they had a lot of pending work and the expensive sets at Mumbai’s Film city have been standing idle for more than ten weeks now.

But as it stands, Gangubai and some other big budget films which require a massive exterior shoot may not be a possibility – primarily due to the early onset of the monsoon along with the threat of cyclone Nisarga over the western coast of India.

“A complete location of Kamathipura has been created for Gangubai Kathaiawadi in Film City. They are huge sets and Bhansali is not someone who will shoot his films in a hurry. He needs to take his time to get his light in first and he will shoot till he is satisfied with his film. Despite all that, Gangubai would have been his fastest completed film had the lockdown not taken place. But now that will not happen as the film cannot be shot immediately and the makers will plan what to do only after a few days. They will also watch out to see what kind of havoc the cyclone creates in Mumbai because the situation is pretty unclear,” say sources.

We reached out to Sanjay Leela Bhansali Productions, but they were not available for comment.

