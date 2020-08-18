Alia-Ranbir meet Bhansali

By Sanskriti Media

Just last week, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt had gone to pay a visit to Sanjay Dutt after hearing about his health concerns and after he was discharged from the hospital

Now Alia made a visit to Sanjay Leela Bhansali at his office on Saturday. Interestingly accompanying her was also Ranbir Kapoor raising queries about why the Saawariya actor went to meet the man who launched him along with Alia.

Sources tell us it was a work visit for Alia and a casual one for Ranbir.

“Alia had gone to meet Sanjay ahead of the release of her film Sadak 2 on an OTT platform. She has to work with Sanjay once the lockdown opens in his film Gangubai Kathiawadi. It was more of a courtesy visit for Ranbir, but Alia had gone to figure out when they would go on the floors. Sanjay has started some pre production work again on Gangubai and they have some 30 percent of the movie to film as of now,” say sources.

Alia and Sanjay did not meet after the lockdown and had communicated only via phone calls earlier. Alia wanted to get a little more clarity on her films moving ahead as she has to also shoot for RRR for Rajamouli once he and the team are good to go.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.