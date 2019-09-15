Alia-Ranveer at Dharma, sparks speculation

By Sanskriti Media

When Alia Bhatt’s dream of working with both Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali in a single film went kaput with two tweets from the actor and the producers-director’ company – she was heartbroken. Alia later went to meet Bhansali. She seemed rather happy with the meeting.

But now it does seem that she wants to utilise her dates diary that could not be used for Inshallah for something that could translate into work.

The actress was spotted along with Ranveer Singh at the Dharma productions office. Well, so what? They are in Takht as well, you will argue. “Well, there is quite some time for Takht to start. And the number of dates that Alia had allotted Sanjay Bhansali is quite a bit. Bhansali takes a lot of time to make his films as they are in elaborate detail and hence, she had given him around two months to shoot for his film. She has a lot of time in between her shoots for Sadak 2 and Brahmastra. Now there was some talk that her proposed Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari as well as her Neeraj Ghaywan film will take longer to start than expected and that’s one reason why Alia’s visit to old Dharma’s office and that too along with Ranveer could mean that something is cooking,” says a source.

Dharma does have a bunch of scripts all the time in development stages and we will need to wait for an announcement.