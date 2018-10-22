Alia's face is her ticket

By Sanskriti Media

Alia Bhatt was trying to leave town on the weekend and her face helped her sail through.

The Raazi actress was at the airport and she was trying to locate her ticket on the phone and could not do so. The CISF constables on duty recognised her but were waiting for her to show her ticket. “The paparazzi were clicking her continuously and she was looking back and smiling for the cameras, but she was getting very late. She tried to look into her phone for her e-ticket, but was unable to locate it as she was also in a hurry. The constable soon realised that she was in a hurry and let the actress pass,” says an eye witness.

Alia is a frequent traveller and like most stars, does not arrive early at the airport for fear of being mobbed if she is in early and seated, waiting for her flight. Lucky for her, that her face is her ticket and boarding pass as well. It has been seen often that the CISF on duty want to not just see the ticket, but also want to see identification proof as well before letting the passengers in, as is the norm.