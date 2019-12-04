Alia’s stylish men

By Sanskriti Media

Alia Bhatt has a take on style of the male stars from the Indian film industry and not just Bollywood. Transcending borders, the actress feels that apart from Amitabh Bachchan she finds the Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda very stylish.

“I think that Amitabh Bachchan is super stylish. I like Vijay Deverakonda’s style as well,” says the Raazi actress.

Alia has collaborated with Varun Dhawan in four films till now from Student Of The Year to the two films in the Dulhania series apart from Kalank – all Karan Johar produced films. And she has a different take on Varun’s style.

“I think that even Varun Dhawan also styles himself in an unusual way. Whenever any of his films are about to release, he starts dressing up like the character that he is playing in those films. That is why you always see a different Varun. He is always exuding a different style every time,” says Alia.