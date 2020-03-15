All about Salman’s next two films

By Sanskriti Media

Salman Khan is working on his film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has finished the shoot of the film. A song and dance sequence to be used as a promotional song for the film is however pending and will go on the floors once the Coronavirus scare is off.

In the meantime, the Sooraj Barjatya script is almost ready for Salman Khan. Sources state that Salman has spoken to Sooraj regarding shooting the film next year. The filmmaker who has made four films with Salman earlier – Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun…!, HumSaath Saath Hain and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, all about family values will deviate from the formula of an ideal family and move towards a disjointed one set in the real world.

“It will not be about how everyone should stay together as a joint family because very few large families today live together. The younger generation go out in search of El Dorado, study and work outside and prefer to live in a nuclear set up. But yes, it is the family ties that bind them together and there will be family values in the script, but set in the modern premise. How grandchildren also miss out on important facets of life which they could have inculcated from grandparents etc will form the crux of the film,” says a source close to the development of the film,” says a source.

The film is also slated to have a lot of Barjatya favourites who will be acting in the film apart from a set of fresh faces. The casting for the rest of the actors in the film will be done closer to the exact dates that Salman will allot for the movie.

Salman who will be working in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, ideated by Sajid Naidadwala and penned and directed by Farhad Samji is also said to be working soon with one of his favourite Bigg Boss contestants this eyar - Asim Riaz. Asim who has thus far kept mum on the fact that he did have a Bollywood offer will soon be seen with Salman in the film.

“It is supposed to be based on a family and Asim is slated to play Salman’s younger brother in the film. The makers are expected to make a formal announcement soon. Salman took a liking for Asim during the show and pointed him out to Sajid as well and the decision to cast Asim was taken. Asim obviously was happy to get the offer and ahs agreed. He is expected to sign on for the film soon,” say trade sources.

Asim, a model from Kashmir was also seen in a commercial with Shah Rukh Khan where he was one of the actors in the background. He was nudged out in the Bigg Boss 13 finale by Siddharth Shukla.

