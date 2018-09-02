All Khans and Bachchan on TV around the same time

By Sanskriti Media

All the three Khans and Amitabh Bachchan are on the small screen at the moment. While Shah Rukh Khan’s first season of Ted Talks India: Nayi Soch on the Star Tv platform had a reasonable performance considering the genre of the show, Salman Khan came back with Dus Ka Dum Season 3 which just had its finale last week. While Salman is slated to return soon with Bigg Boss Season 12, Amitabh Bachchan will begin the tenth season of KBC since its 18th year of inception. While Shah Rukh Kahn is said to be shooting the next season of Ted Talks India in November to ensure that it comes around the time of his film Zero’s release, Aamir Khan is also slotted to return with the third season of Satyamev Jayate.

The actor is having advanced talks with the channel about the airing date of this show which is very close to his heart. “It is a surfeit of stars on television now. At audience who wants to see the stars will certainly be happy bit it all depends who gives out the better content for television viewing now,” says a trade expert.