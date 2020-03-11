Amitabh gets back the car, mom drove!

By Sanskriti Media

Amitabh Bachchan posted a picture of a vintage yellow coloured Ford Prefect on his social media handle with a cryptic message on Monday. “There are times when you are speechless… I am now… been trying to express, but nothing comes out… a story of times gone by… a gesture beyond time… .”

Interestingly, if one recalls the first car that Amitabh Bachchan got was a Ford Prefect long ago and his mother Teji Bachchan was the one driving it. His father Harivanshrai Bachchan had an accident once and was not much injured by the accident had scarred him for life. It does seem that Bachchan has gotten his old car back. Interestingly the number plate of the car ‘2882’ with a UP registration is the same as the one that has been gifted to his granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

Fans however are a bit confused as Amitabh had a yellow coloured Bentley called Rampyari from the film Akayla, but they continue to congratulate him.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.