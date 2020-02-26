Ananya wants to be a lover, not daughter!

By Sanskriti Media

She could have just opted for either of them. And she chose to be a lover rather than a daughter.

Well, we are talking about Ananya Panday who after landing the lead role opposite Vijay Deverakonda in his next film Fighter for director Puri Jagannadh and producer Karan Johar, had to choose between playing Saif Ali Khan’s daughter opposite actor Divyendu Sharma in Rahul Dholakia’s film or play the love interest of Siddhant Chaturvedi in the Shakun Batra film which toplines Deepika Padukone in the lead..

“She had the option of being the only girl with Saif as her father and Divyendu as the hero in the film by Rahul Dholakia and backed by Farhan Akhtar and Roitesh Sidhwani. She already had said to Karan Johar for the Karan Johar produced Shakun Batra film and she had signed that earlier. Her team weighed the pros and cos of both the projects and decided that she should go with the Karan Johar film for two reasons – one, she had signed it first and secondly, Shakun Batra’s film seemed a little bigger also because of the hero – Siddhant Chaturvedi is the flavour of the season now and Deepika’s stock is also higher than that of Saif Ali Khan even though both their last releases didn’t do as well,” says our source.

