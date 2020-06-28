Anil Kapoor is back on track

By Sanskriti Media

Anil Kapoor is back to preparing for his films and keeping himself in top shape for his upcoming projects which include Karan Johar’s Takht. The actor started working out at his favourite location trying to better his speed in the 100-metre sprint. Kapoor was also accompanied by his trainer for the session.

His last film Malang not only got him the accolades but even crossed the Rs 60 crore mark before lockdown had halted the film’s further progress. “Apart from Takht, he is also slated to play the role of Abhinav Bindra’s father Apjit Bindra in the biopic where Harshvardhan plays the shooter. And then he is also in talks for some other projects. But then it was important for him to also get back into top shape on a personal level too,” say sources.

It can be recalled that in the first week of March the 62-year-old actor was busy running on the track trying to better his speed at the 100-metre-dash. Anil is undoubtedly one of the fittest actors of his generation and has maintained an athletic physique. As Kapoor posted a video of his preparations on the social media – producer director Karan Johar seemed mighty impressed as well and commented with a “You are a bonafide rockstar!” then.

