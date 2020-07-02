Anil Kapoor’s Bollywood Bowfinger!

By Sanskriti Media

Anil Kapoor has been quietly dubbing away back to back for many days. The actor was shooting just before the lockdown for the Vikramaditya Motwane directorial AK Vs AK which is about a film director who kidnaps the daughter of a movie star and then without his knowledge films how he searches his daughter. The film was being shot extensively in Dharavi. “The shoot of the film is more or less complete. The dubbing has been on as the film is slated to get onto a premiere on a digital platform soon. The genre of the film is quite like how the Steve Martin and Edddie Murphy film Bowfinger was. Bowfinger was about a filmmaker Bob Bowfinger who gets Kit Ramsey to unknowingly work in his film. AK Vs AK also has Anurag Kashyap as the filmmaker while Anil Kapoor plays the role of the film star in the movie,” says our source.

One can recall how Kapoor has been practicing his running as well in recent times. “There are a lot of running and chase sequences in the film which requires Anil to be in top shape and that is one reason that apart from his gym routines, he has also been running hard on the race track for many months,” explains the source.

AK Vs AK is being made for a digital platform and not for a theatrical release. Kapoor has been dubbing for the past six days for the film and getting his detailing of the voices right. Kapoor also voiced Baloo in the Hindi version of the Netflix film Jungle Book. AK Vs AK is also slated to go on the same platform.

