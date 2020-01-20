Anil Kapoor's Malang at Umang

By Sanskriti Media

Anil Kapoor is one smart cookie.

He was to attend the police show called Umang which is organised every year to raise funds for the Mumbai police welfare fund. Bollywood stars attend the show in large numbers to thank the cop force that protects them and the city of Mumbai.

Last year Rohit Shetty and team Simmba of Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar used the platform to promote their film Sooryavanshi releasing this eyar apart from giving a cheque to the Mumbai Police Welfare Fund.

“We are not sure if he or the film’s makers have donated any money to the police force, but they surely used the occasion to promote the film when Anil wore his cop uniform from Malang in which he plays a negative role of a cop called Anjaney Agashe. Anil stayed on at the red carpet for a while and got pictures clicked with many of the stars which meant that not only did the stars know about his film, but the paprazzi and the media who were also present at the event were given a glimpse of what surrogate promotion was all about,” says our man at the spot.

Malang also starring Aditya Roy Kapoor and Disha Patani has been directed by Mohit Suri.

