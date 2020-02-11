Anil stuns as badass cop

By Sanskriti Media

The Mohit Suri directed Malang may have got an above average response in the cinema halls, but then veteran star Anil Kapoor's badass cop act the film has taken it a notch higher than the one he played as Lakhan in Ram Lakhan.

The first action thriller of the year, Malang saw Anil Kapoor stealing the show. Most evidently, his reinvention game becomes stronger with this film. The actor who inspired headlines by undergoing a fitness prep for the Mohit Suri directorial has superseded the hype that his mad look created.

“Every time Kapoor appeared on the silver screen as Anjaney Agashe the pace of the narrative picked up. Apart from the action scenes which he aces with sheer nonchalance, his hard-hitting dialogues and badass quirks are a highlight of the film,” says an industry source.

Tell the hardworking actor that even critics feels that he would be a filmmaker’s best bet for an action film in the police universe and he smiles rather bashfully. “That’s very flattering! For any character I play, my hope is that it connects with audiences, but I have to say that playing this character in Malang gave me a whole lot of personal gratification as well. I really feel like I have grown a lot in the course of this movie,” says Kapoor.

Anil will be seen next in Karan Johar’s film Takht – his first film with Dharma Productions.

