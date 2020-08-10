Army kids are open to new ideas: Anushka

By Sanskriti Media

Anushka Sharma became the youngest female producer in Bollywood at the age of 25 with the clutter-breaking revenge thriller NH10 and she has since then only shown her passion to tell remarkably new stories. From experimenting with genres to backing fellow outsiders to shine bright in Bollywood, Anushka, through Clean Slate Filmz, has been an entrepreneur who at her core, is a diverse storyteller.

Anushka feels her army background has shaped her content choices majorly. “Being Army kids we are always open to new ideas and all that travelling really helped us understand local stories. Such experiences have not only helped us in story-telling, but it also makes you look at things in different ways rather than a set societal perspective,” says Anushka, who runs the business with her brother Karnesh.

She adds, “Watching movies doesn’t always help you understand movies better. Our life experiences have helped us in this business. We have approached everything with a fresh mind. If we have taken the less travelled path, it is because we have followed our instincts!”

Anushka is riding on back to back successes as a producer with both Paatal Lok and Bulbbul doing incredibly well. The actress reveals that there is no formula for success when it comes to content production. “The business of production is very tricky and even the most experienced can’t say that they have figured it out. You just learn from your mistakes. Even when things don’t work the way you wanted, they give us learnings,” she says.

