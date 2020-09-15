Ayushmann bends it like Beckham

By Sanskriti Media

UNICEF India has roped in youth icon Ayushmann Khurrana, as its celebrity advocate for promoting rights called For Every Child. Ayushmann Khurrana will support UNICEF towards its work around ending violence against children. The youth icon will work towards this initiative in India and he joins the likes of David Beckham, who works on this campaign globally.

Welcoming Ayushman Khurrana as a celebrity advocate for children’s rights, Yasmin Ali Haque, UNICEF Representative in India said, “Ayushmann Khurrana the new UNICEF celebrity advocate is an actor who challenges the boundary of every role he plays. He will bring a sensitivity, passion and a powerful voice for every child, with a specific focus towards ending violence against children. Ayushmann’s support will help increase awareness about this important issue, especially now with Covid-19 heightening the risk of violence and abuse against children due to the extended lockdown and the socio-economic impacts of the pandemic.”

Ayushmann Khurrana says, “I am very pleased to partner with UNICEF as a celebrity advocate. I believe that everyone deserves the best start in life. As I watch my children play in the safety and happiness of our home, I think about all the children who never get to experience a safe childhood and grow up with violence at home or outside. With UNICEF, I look forward to supporting the rights of the most vulnerable children, so that they grow up as happier, healthier, educated citizens in nurturing environments free from violence.”

