Bellbottom charters to London

By Sanskriti Media

The team of the Ranjit Tewari directed Bellbottom left by a chartered flight to London on Thursday for the shoot of the film and have reached the location. The cast of the film including Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi, director Tiwari, producer Jackky Bhagnani are shooting at Glasgow in Scotland for the movie.

This is the first big film that will be mounting the sets after the onset of the Coronavirus and incidentally the makers decided on a foreign land to ensure maximum safety and sanitisation. Using the latest technology, the film team is all set for an extended shoot beginning this week. Besides medical-grade masks and face shields, after consulting medical experts, the production house is making it mandatory for all cast and crew to wear a wrist watch that will constantly monitor their oxygen levels, body temperature, blood pressure, stress levels and pulse. A centralized dashboard will constantly record the parameters of the entire unit and keep a check for any changes in readings.

Commenting on this, Jackky Bhagnani says that as a producer, the health of his unit is of utmost importance. “I am truly grateful to Akshay Sir without whom this film and this shoot would have been impossible. He is a rock and our guiding light. It is only after every department and every individual was assured of the measures taken that we are embarking on this journey. From a doctor on the set at all times to keeping the entire set disinfected at all times, safety first is our mantra. It’s a challenge but it makes Bellbottom even more special for all of us.”

Actor Akshay Kumar says, "The new normal has made us realise a different way of working that none of us could have imagined. As much as I'm happy to be back on the sets, it's also important for us to take care of everything around us. Pooja Entertainment has laid down a safety plan for our shooting schedule abroad. We hope these measures help us accomplish a smooth and safe shoot."

Bellbottom’s on-set guidelines will also include maintaining social distancing of no less than 6 feet wherever possible; hand sanitizing stations will be made available throughout the set area; all surface areas and equipment to be disinfected frequently using alcohol-based sanitizers before and after every shoot.

Bellbottom Director Ranjit M Tewari adds, "It is going to be a challenging shoot given the circumstances, but I am extremely confident of the health and safety protocols put in place. Every member of the Bellbottom family is exhilarated and geared up to kick start work."

The film is slated for an April 2021 release.

