Bhumi bats for eco-friendliness

By Sanskriti Media

The Ganapati Festival is set to kick start across the world and it is hugely celebrated in Central, western and southern India. Bhumi Pednekar has appealed to the citizens to choose eco-friendly Ganpati for the festivities as many are opting for it now. Bhumi feels people should adopt DIY methods of making Ganpati idols at home that have numerous benefits for our nature too!

Bhumi says, “This is my most favourite festival and we have been celebrating Ganpati for years in my family. Since, I have been on this journey of climate conservation, I have realised that there are better ways of celebrating this festival, more sustainable ways. Nature is GOD, GOD is nature and we have to find better alternatives.”

For the Ganpati festival, Bhumi has joined hands with sculptor and environment activist Dattadri from Maharashtra to spread this important message. Dattadri specialises in making tree Ganpati idols with seeds planted inside the idol. The idol can be immersed in clay pots after the festivities are over and the seeds then sprout to life, giving birth to a new tree! She will also upload several cool DIY ways of making Ganpati idols at home, which are extremely eco-friendly, in a bid to create climate awareness.

Bhumi says, “I really hope that concepts like these are adopted by the citizens at home to spread the message of ecological conservation to the next generations. I hope people are inspired to act and choose environment friendly alternatives like this which are revolutionary ideas to protect our country. We have to work to change the mindset of the people and try and make them realise that you can celebrate the festivals with all gusto but you can also celebrate them in the most environmentally conscious way too.”

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.