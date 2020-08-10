Bipasha Basu’s dangerous debut

By Sanskriti Media

Bipasha Basu was last seen in the movies when she acted with husband Karan Singh Grover in the film Alone. The audience saw two Bipasha Basus in the film which was directed by Bhushan Patel.

Now Bhushan filmed another film called Aadat which was renamed as Aadat Diaries and which stars the couple together again. The film produced by singer Mika Singh along with Vikram Bhatt was toying with a low-profile release when lockdown happened. And then the makers had a brilliant idea.

“The makers spoke to various web platforms to stream the film but they did not get a great offer. But then one of the platforms offered them a good deal to stream as a web series. Vikram Bhatt being a master of the digital as well as the thriller space took it upon himself to extend the content into 350 minutes and has made it into a seven-part series now which is being telecast on a web platform. In fact, Vikram has edited the film quickly into multiple parts and also stars a lot of British actors in it. It is a story of a man whose wife is kidnapped and his ex-girlfriend who is a British cop is investigating the case. Bipasha plays a British cop in the film,” says our source.

Interestingly the film also marks the trend of Indian actresses playing British cops. One can recall that Kareena Kapoor played a cop in Angrezi Medium and Kirti Kulhari plays a British cop in the upcoming Hindi remake of The Girl On The Train.

Meanwhile Aadat Diaries has now been renamed as Dangerous keeping in mind the web audience as well.

