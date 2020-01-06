Birthday splash for Deepika Padukone!

By Sanskriti Media

Deepika Padukone has been having a series of birthday cakes which she started cutting on January 4, a day before her real birthday. Apart from her personal celebrations with family and close ones – the actress was also seen cutting a cake along with her Chhapaak director Meghna Gulzar and co-star Vikrant Massey during the promotions of her film. And as she went to the airport on her way to Lucknow to promote her film and at the same time celebrate her birthday with acid attack survivors, she also cut a cake presented to her by the paparazzi. She was accompanied dutifully by her husband Ranveer Singh who was spotted in his Jayeshbhai Jordaar avatar with a pencil moustache - a far cry from handlebar moustache avatar in Simmba and the clean shaven look in Gully Boy.

The celebration obviously continued on her birthday as well. “Deepika was seen at Sheroes Hangout celebrating her birthday again in a unique way, wherein she will be conversed with acid-attack survivors and heard their stories on their attacks and how they survived and emerged out of their ordeals. She later went off to New Delhi to continue promoting her film,” says a source.

Chaapaak releases on January 10, opposite Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.