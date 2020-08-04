Bobby caught in a web battle

By Sanskriti Media

It was Netflix and Shah Rukh Khan’s team Red Chillies Entertainment who had announced their next project – The Class of ‘83 on the digital platform. Bobby plays a tough cop and the dean of the police academy in the film which is based around the Mumbai police force back in the early ’80s.

The Shah Rukh Khan backed show was slated to stream in August but a date was not announced for it. Directed by Atul Sabharwal, the film also has Anoop Soni, Abhishek Bhalerao in it. Class of ’83 which went on the floors last year in May sees Bobby as an upright cop Vijay Singh who is sent on a punishment posting in the academy and he raises five officers who will teach the establishment a lesson and it backfires.

And now suddenly there is yet another announcement made on another platform with a web series produced and directed by the director of films like Gangajal and Raajneeti called Aashram. The film has Bobby in a look that reminds one of Gurmeet Ram Rahim. Also starring like Chandan Roy Sanyal, Aaditi Pohankar Darshan Kumaar, Adhyayan Suman and Anupriya Goenka, the show sees the 51-year-old former chocolate boy playing a controversial baba in it. The series was being filmed at Ayodhya last year amidst a lot of issues. “Both of them have different subjects and while one of them is a film, the other is a web series. Netflix has still not put out a streaming date on the film and there are chances that Bobby Deol may end up with a double bonanza this month on the web,” say sources.

Bobby was last seen in Housefull 4 which was a huge hit. He was also seen in the Salman Khan starrer Race 3 which was good enough for him to get noticed again though Salman Khan fans felt it was below expectations for the Khan. Bobby’s only flop in recent times was the family film of the Deols – Yamla Pagla Deewana 3.

