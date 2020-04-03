Bollywood’s most wanted director today!

By Sanskriti Media

The Siddharth Anand directed WAR had an India gross of Rs 378 crore and has catapulted the filmmaker into the big leaguer with every big star seeking him out.

When he made romantic comedies at the start of his career – it did not pay him rich dividends, but what made him work was his ability to make big action extravaganzas.

“He seems to be on the speed dial for stars now. He started off with Salaam Namaste, Ta Ra Rum Pum, Bachna Ae Haseeno, and Anjana Anjaani which were all romcoms and none of them went on to be huge hits. But then he changed tracks with Bang Bang which had Hrithik Roshan and Kartrina Kaif which was a high energy action film – although it was a remake of the Patrick O Neil-written Knight and Day. And now WAR has led to everyone wanting to work with him,” says a source.

Among other rumours we have heard – Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt are being said to work in a Siddharth Anand film. Siddharth already has to shoot his Rambo remake with Tiger Shroff. And then there is talk of WAR 2 with Hrithik Roshan and a rumour of a third part of a big franchise.

