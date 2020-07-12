Both Bachchans infected with Covid

By Sanskriti Media

Shootings and dubbing of shows and films are getting affected as actors and other crew are getting infected with the Coronavirus. Abhishek Bachchan was recently spotted dubbing on a daily basis for his just released show on Amazon. Abishek had been dubbing for a good fortnight for the show after which he had been diagnosed with mild symptoms along with his father Amitabh Bachchan.

The popular studio Sound N Vision which was hired for the dubbing of the second part of the Amazon web series has also been shut and everyone who worked there including actors like Amit Sadh have also gone in for tests now.

Not long ago a leading actor from apopular TV series and a lightman of another show were found positive and the shoots were cancelled and the location sanitised after all other members of the shows were tested and quarantined.

A health update from a hospital official says that both the actors are stable at the moment.

Abhishek had tweeted, "Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital." He urged his fans and followers to remain calm and said, "We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you." A little before that Amitabh had also tweeted, “I have tested Covid positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests, results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!”

Soon after that rumour mills were doing the rounds that Neetu Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor have tested positive for COVID-19. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni put to rest a wild theory that Amitabh's grandson Agastya Nanda had attended a birthday party hosted by Riddhima. "Attention seeking ??? Least verify/ clarify! We are fit. We are good! Stop spreading rumours! #lunatics." She posted.

