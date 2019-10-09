Brahmastra fired from Durga’s shoulders

By Sanskriti Media

While one has been waiting for the trailer or teaser of Brahmastra and there were whispers that the trailer may be launched on the occasion of Dassehra, after the film’s look was launched at the Kumbh Mela earlier this year, what happened on Durga Navami and on Dassehra was a surrogate promotion of the film.

First to leave the blocks were Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor who attended the Navami celebrations – albeit separately and bonded with one of the organisers of the Durga Puja - Ayan Mukherji who also happens to be the director of the Karan Johar produced film Brahmastra.

Well, Karan himself turned up the next day – on Dassehra on what is deemed to be the day when they apply sindoor on each other and played a sindoor holi. Ayan played with Karan who also went on to revel in the mirth with his Kuch Kuch Hota Hai heroine Rani Mukerji.

While this was an unintended surrogate activity, three other film makers decided to promote their films on Dassehra online. The makers of Housefull 4 decided to promote their film with a visual of ‘Shaitaan Ka Saala’ from Housefull 4 with Akshay Kumar’s head with other female heads, Ujda Chaman makers put a picture of the bald Sunny Singh with nine other bald men from Bollywood and Hollywood and even Salman Khan decided to unleash the look of the villain from Dabangg 3 – Kiccha Sudeep as the Ravana in his film.