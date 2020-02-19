Bunty Aur Babli 2 comes to UAE

By Sanskriti Media

The sequel to the popular 2005 film Bunty Aur Babli has moved out of the north Indian terrain where the first part was shot. In mood with the times, the film’s schedule has now moved to the United Arab Emirates where the lead pair Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji and the new couple in the film Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh will be filming some important portions for the director Varun Sharma at Abu Dhabi.

The film is bankrolled by Yash Raj Films and producer Aditya Chopra is ensuring that he is pulling no stops to get his wife Rani’s second sequel from YRF after Mardaani gets its due.

“The story demanded a foreign location. Rani and Saif are playing the original parts of Bunty and Babli which were played by Abhishek Bachchan and Rani in the first part while Siddhant and Sharvari are additions to the script. But the film is not really a sequel. It is a fresh script with the moot con-concept of Bunty Aur Babli being retained while it is a completely fresh story with no references to the earlier part,” says a source.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.