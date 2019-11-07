Akshay directed by body double

By Sanskriti Media

How many body doubles that we know have gone on to become directors for the same actors they have doubled up for.

Well, here is Ranjit Tiwari who was Akshay’s body double when he played a cricketer in Nikhil Advani’s film Patiala House.

Ranjit who has worked as an assistant director on a few films went on to direct Farhan Akhtar and Diana Penty in the film Lucknow Central which bomb ed. But now he has managed to rope in Akshay for the lead role in his next project which is an espionage drama.

“Akshay will be seen in the role of a spy. Nikhil Advani has been specialising in this genre of espionage and POWs for a while now and he liked the idea that Ranjit Tiwari got to him. The film will be bankrolled both by Nikhil as well as Vashu Bhagnani. A formal announcement will be made soon and other cast and crew in the film are being locked,” says a trade source. While Akshay has had other body doubles as well – horses for every course – one for Chandni Chowk To China, one for Baby, the Patiala House man seems to have had his way.