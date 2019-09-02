Bollywood’s Ganapatis are in!

By Sanskriti Media

Bollywood stars brought in their Ganapati bhakti to the forefront as they ushered in the Elephant God into their homes a day earlier as most of them have the celebrations for one and a half days as mandatory for the Ganapati kept for the shortest span. Others keep their Ganapati for five days or eleven days.

Shilpa Shetty was seen bringing in her Ganapati shouting Ganapati Bappa Maurya loudly as she got in the god into her house. Wearing a blue kurta and printed parallels the actress was at her subtle best. Viveik Oberoi had a rather calmer entry to his home.

Actors like Sonu Sood and choreographer turned director Ganesh Acharya too brought in the diety home themselves from the Ganapati idol makers.

The Ganapati that used to be there for eleven days was the Rk Studios Ganapati which will not be there this year because the studio shut down and was sold off after last year’s Ganapati celebrations.

How can there be Ganapati celebrations when there is no RK studios, remarked Ranbir Kapoor recently.

Photos:Sanskriti Media