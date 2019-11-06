How Rishi Kapoor has mellowed!

By Sanskriti Media

Rishi Kapoor seems to have mellowed down a lot after his surgery for cancer in the Big Apple. The actor was spotted at his first family dinner outing after his return from New York on Yuesday night. Accompanying him were wife Neetu Singh, son Ranbir Kapoor, daugther Riddhima Kapoor and grand daughter Samara. No, there was no Alia Bhatt here.

While he made one passionate plea to the paparazzi saying, “chaillao mat,” rather sternly, he got the family to pose for a picture the way he wanted wit, with Ranbir Kapoor at the back.

But as he was exiting, a few kids got too happy to see him and even held his hand. “He even gave them a smile as he stepped into his car,” says a paparazzo. “Chintuji has changed. He advises us like a father figure as opposed to shouting at us earlier. We think that all that time in the hospital has made him mellow down and realise that we too are doing our job. Now he only wants us to have decorum and discipline,” adds the pap.