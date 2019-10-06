Kareena borrows family for radio show

By Sanskriti Media

Well, it does seem that Kareena Kapoor’s family and her possible extended family is all set to help her by coming on as guests on her radio show What Women Want.

We had told you how her husband Saif Ali Khan was on her show as a guest recently. Well, now her mother in law Sharmila Tagore too joined in as a guest on the show.

Kareena was at her respectful best on the show as she welcomed her mom-in law, say sources. “She had even gone through all the questions and points put in by the creative team and ensured that there was no question that was untoward or for that matter controversial given the nature of the royal family that Sharmila belonged when she became the first Bollywood bahu of the Pataudis,” says a source.

After Saif shot with Kareena, Saif’s daughter from his earlier marriage with actress Amrita Singh – Sara Ali Khan’s boyfriend Kartik Aaryan was also a part of the show. Sara had clearly spoken about her fondness for Kartik on Karan Johar’s chat show which was followed by Sara and Kartik’s casting in Imtiaz Ali’s film and then the dating started as well. Kareena who has only had women guests on the show earlier took an exception for her family and extended family by getting the married Saif and the young heart throb Kartik on the show as well.

Kareena’s sister Karisma who also filled in for her as a judge on her dance show on TV also had come in as a guest in the first edition of the radio show.