Sonam Kapoor’s vlogs are a hit!

By Sanskriti Media

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is on a promotional spree for her highly anticipated The Zoya Factor and it seems that the lucky mascot shall spare no effort to get the word out. An adaption of a best-selling novel penned by Anuja Chauhan, The Zoya Factor has all the luck it needs with Kapoor-Ahuja fronting the film.

But then Sonam has been breaking the internet recently with The Zoya Vlogs, which are quirky videos featuring The Zoya Kavach, a powerful ‘talisman’ and also a few regular updates of her routine.

Sonam takes viewers through her schedule in the most entertaining manner and showcases how the kavach brings the luck to people in need. Highly entertaining and hilarious, these videos have been trending over social media so much so that journalists are chasing the star to talk about it.

With these viral videos, Sonam has definitely brought to the fore a fresh perspective on making the right hype.

The gorgeous actress hails The Zoya Factor as one of the most special films of her career and so it comes as no wonder that she has been going through with it so earnestly.

Many were left wondering when the fashionista rocked one red outfit after another at various promotional events of the film.

Here's the story behind that. Sonam was advised to wear red by an astrologer and because her forthcoming film revolves around luck, she decided to don the colour throughout.

Talk about painting the town red! When the film was about to be announced, the stunner changed her username to 'Zoya Solanki' (the character she essays in the film) on her social media handles and also her bio was changed to 'lucky mascot'; thereby giving a whole new meaning to embodying a character.



Having Sonam aboard as the lucky charm, it is no coincidence that the trailer of The Zoya Factor received a humongous response and was appreciated by celebrated cricketers of India. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, The Zoya Factor is a story about an advertising agent, named Zoya Solanki, who becomes a lucky charm for the Indian cricket team.