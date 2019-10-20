Sonam responds to Lagerfeld’s call!

By Sanskriti Media

German fashion and designer Karl Otto Lagerfeld passed away this year in February. But the brand had a collection launch in Mumbai where Sonam Kapoor graced the ramp and she was mighty thrilled about it. “I am very fortunate that whenever a big international fashion brand comes to India, they ask me to get associated. I am representing an Indian girl’s dream of representing something that is designed or that has the energy of Karl Lagerfeld.

Sonam was in a black dress and she felt it was very atypical of the brand. “It is a cute little black dress and I really love it. It is a very typical classic dress in black and white and it has a colourless feel to it,” says the actress.

Sonam however feels that everyone should wear what they feel is comfortable. “I wear what I feel comfortable in. I love dressing up for myself and that I want. I tell the boys and girls who ask me what they should be wearing. If you are comfortable with wearing a T shirt and track pants to a party and you are happy about it, so be it,” opines Bollywood’s fashionista.

Sonam Kapoor is also readying for the annual Diwali party. “Yes, we are having puja and our party as well,” she confirms.