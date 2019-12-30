When Sara and Kartik avoided each other

By Sanskriti Media

Sara Ali Khan and her ex-boyfriend Kartik Aaryan were present at a recent kiddie event along with Ayushmann Khurrana, Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar. But what was interesting was that despite being present at the vent, the two actors made sure that they did not cross paths or did not give any opportunity for a photo op.

“Both the actors had communicated through their team that they do not want to see each other and hence came at different times. Sara came in and had a blast with the characters of the various shows on the kiddie channel and left quickly before the others came in. Kartik Aryan came in and enjoyed himself dancing with Bhumi Pednekar and the latter also shook a leg with Ayushmann Khurrana. But despite being at the same event, they were not together,” says an eye witness.

We wonder how are these two former flames going to handle the pressure when they need to promote their next film.