Why Deepika’s acid attack looks are being leaked!

In a planned series of ‘leaks’ multiple pictures of Deepika Padukone in her Chhapaak look are being leaked out to the media and via the social media as well. While Deepika was the first one to put a picture of ‘Malti’ the name of her character in the film based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, other pictures are slowly making their way.

A set of pictures of her shooting in Delhi also came out earlier. This has now been followed by a picture of Vikrant Massey sharing a picture of him with Deepika and director Meghana Gulzar. So, at a time when stars are very cautious to hide their looks before the release of the official poster and trailer, why are these pictures being shared much earlier.

“Deepika is not looking like her normal self after the acid attack on her character and it is important for the audience not to get shocked. Also they are dealing with a very sensitive issue and it is important to sensitise them to the kind of trauma that an acid attack victim goes through. So fi they warm up to the look of the character they will look beyond the look when they see the film,” says an insider.

Incidentally the title – Chhappak – meaning splash refers to the sound when acid is splashed on the face of the girl after which her life changes dramatically. Deepika is producing Chhapaak along with ’83 in which she co-stars with her husband Ranveer Singh.