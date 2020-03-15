Covid 19: Bollywood stars stay away from selfies

By Sanskriti Media

The Malang cast and crew celebrated the success of their film during the week. The cast and crew avoided taking selfies with the fans and only ended up posing for pictures with each other. Interestingly Anil Kapoor was seen in a mask making sure that he did not catch any infection from his globe-trotting co cast and crew that included Aditya Roy Kapoor, Disha Patani, Kunal Khemu and director Mohit Suri.

Malang incidentally collected close to Rs 60 crores at the box office.

Bhushan seemed ecstatic. “Mohit’s films have great songs and he makes passionate films as well and that was the reason why we got involved in the film and I am ecstatic,” says the producer of the film. Bhushan recently signed on to make another film with the same director Mohit Suri in the redux of his film Ek Villain and will be making the sequel called Ek Villain 2 shortly. While the first part had Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, and Shraddha Kapoor in it, Part 2 has Aditya Roy Kapoor, Disha Patani, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria. “We have tied up with Balaji to produce the film and it has great music. It is going to be two times bigger and better than the first part. I should tell you that it is a beautiful story,” says Bhushan.

