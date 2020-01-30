Deepika gets both Ranbir and Rishi!

By Sanskriti Media

Deepika Padukone will be sharing screen space now with Rishi Kapoor in the upcoming Hindi remake of the Hollywood film The Intern. When he was undergoing treatment in New York, Rishi had an interesting meeting with Hollywood star Robert De Niro who had toplined the cast of the Hollywood film playing an 80-year-old opposite Anne Hathway. And now he has stepped into his shoes with Deepika playing Hathway’s role.

"Thrilled to present my next! The Indian adaptation of The Intern. A 2021 release!” Deepika wrote on her social media.

Deepika who has worked with Ranbir Kapoor in films like Bachna Ae Haseeno, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha will now work with the father after having worked with the son.

Deepika is no stranger to working with both son and father. In fact, she has done it three times over - Deepika has worked with Big B in the film Piku and Aarakshan, while she has worked with his son Abhishek in the film Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey and then in Happy New Year.

Deepika was also seen in the film Padmaavat with Shahid Kapoor and she had earlier worked with his father Pankaj Kapur in the film Finding Fanny. Finding Fanny also had Naseeruddin Shah in it and she worked with his son Vivaan Shah in the film Happy New Year.

Talking of Rishi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor too had worked with Rishi in the film Bewakoofiyan and Delhi 6, but then she had earlier worked with Ranbir Kapoor in the film Saawariya. Sonam went on to work again with Ranbir in the film Sanju – actor Sanjay Dutt’s biopic.

Alia Bhatt who is working with her beau Ranbir Kapoor for the first time in the upcoming film Brahmastra has already worked with Rishi Kapoor in the film Kapoor and Sons.

Priyanka Chopra too got the opportunity to work with this Kapoor father-son duo. She was paired opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Barfi as well as Anjaana Anjaani, while she got to work with Rishi Kapoor in the film Agneepath.

Not long ago we saw Taapsee Pannu work in the film Badla with Amitabh Bachchan where the two were pitted opposite each other. Taapsee had earlier worked in the courtroom drama Pink before that with Bachchan Sr.

In between those two films, she also managed to work with Bachchan Junior – Abhishek in the Anurag Kashyap directed Manmarziyaan for producer Aanand L Rai. While both Pink and Badla were acclaimed films and blockbusters Manmarziyaan was critically acclaimed and had a satisfactory performance at the box office.

Bachchan Bahu Aishwarya Rai too has worked with both the Bachchans. While she has worked with Amitabh and Abhishek in Bunty Aur Babli, she also worked with Abhishek many times in films like Kuch Na Kaho, Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, Raavan among others.

Kareena Kapoor too has worked with both the Bachchans. While she debuted with Abhishek Bachchan in JP Dutta’s film Refugee, she also worked with Amitabh in films like Dev and Satyagraha.

Rani Mukerji worked with Abhishek in Bunty Aur Babli and with Amitabh in Black. Jacqueline Fernandez who worked with Jackie Shroff in the film Brothers and in Housefull 3, she worked with Tiger in A Flying Jatt.

For actresses it must certainly be an interesting experience working with both generations of actors.

In earlier days Amrita Singh, Jayapradha, Dimple Kapadia and Sridevi have not just worked with father and son heroes – but also as a heroine opposite them. Case in point - Dharmendra and Sunny Deol. Hema Malini was paired opposite Raj Kapoor in Sapnon Ka Saudagar, son Randhir Kapoor in Haath Ki Safai and another son Rishi Kapoor in Ek Chadar Maili Si. Madhuri Dixit too romanced Vinod Khanna in Dayavaan and Akshaye Khanna in Mohabbat.

