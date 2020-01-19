Deepika keeps date with Davos

By Sanskriti Media

Sonam Kapoor recently pulled out of the prestigious World Economic Forum (WEF) 2020. Sonam was invited as the speaker at the global event, which has seen influential world leaders in attendance in the past. However, even though the actress was keen on being part of the forum, she could not make it to the event.

But then Deepika who had confirmed her participation in the event in November itself is attending it for sure and she left for the Switzerland location over the weekend. Karan Johar too left by the same flight. Interestingly the Indian delegation is being led by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

“U.S. President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, David Solomon and teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg are all due to attend. Trump will be speaking on Tuesday. We are not sure when Deepika and Karan are due to speak,” says a source.

Shah Rukh Khan attended the World Economic Forum at Davos in 2018 when he was presented with a Crystal Award for “his leadership in championing children’s and women’s rights in India,” sharing stage with Cate Blanchett. Karan Johar has also been present earlier at the event.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.