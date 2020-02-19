Deepika Padukone’s look as Romi

By Sanskriti Media

The look of Deepika Padukone in the film ’83 is out. If Deepika has changed her look to suit the character for the film Chhaapak earlier this year in which she had turned producer for the first time, she is doing so yet again for her upcoming film production ’83 which she is jointly producing.

Deepika’s in a short cut to look like Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Dev while hubby Ranveer has a look to match Kapil Dev in the recreation of India’s cricket world cup win in 1983.

“Director Kabir Khan experimented with a couple of looks before settling on this one as Deepika has longer her and she needed a wig for this character and her original hair had to be hidden beneath the wig. While Romi had much shorter hair in real life, Deepika has opted for some cinematic liberty,” says a source.

