Deepika spends Rs 10 million on wedding jewellery

By Sanskriti Media

Leading Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone spent a whopping ten million rupees to shop for her wedding jewellery at the Andheri store of a jewellery brand that she endorses.

The actress bought four pieces during her quick shopping.

1: She bought a mangalsutra – sacred thread threaded together by beads. And in that she slipped on a huge solitaire diamond. This is what Ranveer Singh will slip on her neck to signify the marriage. Hindu women wear the mangalsutra for the well being of their husbands.

2: Deepika also bought a huge necklace for herself. This is a pretty large necklace but smaller than the one she wore in her last film release Padmaavat where she played the heroine and her to be husband was the villain.

3: Deepika also purchased a smaller necklace for herself to wear along with the big one.

4: And last but not the least, she bought a huge 200-gram gold chain for her groom-to-be.

Sources inform that the shop had to be closed when she was shopping.

“We had decided to close the shop early and we were waiting for her. She arrived a bit late, but then shopped quickly. She spent around a crore of rupees (Rs ten million) within a matter of minutes and left,” informs our source.

Deepika and Ranveer are slated to get married on November 14 and 15. While there are speculations that they may wed at Villa del Balbianello, an exotic villa overlooking Lake Como, the couple have not confirmed any location.