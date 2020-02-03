Disha-Tiger lunch after long!

By Sanskriti Media

After a long time, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff went for lunch together at the Bastian restaurant in suburban Mumbai. The actors who were rumoured love birds till recently came in for an official confirmation of sorts when Disha indicated recently on a comedy show about who was the guy in her life without saying it as she was promoting her upcoming film Malang along with Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Khemu.

Disha and Tiger, however, did not stand and pose together as one would have expected them to do so, but the fact that they did make a public appearance again was proof enough that all was well in their relationship.

We had seen Tiger helping Disha with some dance steps a few days ago before she started shooting for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with Salman Khan. Disha has been filming Radhe with Salman in Goa – the same location where she filmed Malang as well.

