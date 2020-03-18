Genelia returns for Riteish’s next

By Sanskriti Media

Ajay Devgn’s wife Kajol came in for a cameo with the actor when he acted in the lead in the film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and it will be Riteish Deshmukh’s actress wife Genelia who had taken a sabbatical films for her kids to return to films – for her husband in another biopic on a Maratha warrior – Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

“Yes, it is true that Riteish is working on his project in Marathi on Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He was earlier working on the idea with Ravi Jadhav and wanted to make it a bilingual, but he now wants to make the film in three parts in Marathi and the Sairat director Nagraj manjula is directing it. Riteish has spoken to Genelia to play one of the characters in the film,” say sources.

Well, we are not sure which wife of Shivaji will Genelia play (The Maratha king had eight wives), but the most important one was Saibai who mothered Sambhaji. Interestingly the strongest woman character in Shivaji’s life happens to be that of his mother Jijabai. Genelia has done some cameos in Marathi films like Mauli and Lai Bhaari produced by her husband after her last Hindi release Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya which also starred Riteish.

