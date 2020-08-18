Global Instagram follows Virushka

By Sanskriti Media

Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma recently became the first Indians to appear on social media platform Instagram’s popular ‘Take a Break’ series and it has come to light that the biggest social media platform in the world is also following them! The global Instagram handle only follows 67 icons of the world and Virat and Anushka have now joined the list - they are the only Indians across the globe who are being followed by the tech giant owned by Mark Zuckerberg.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who are called Virushka by millions of their fans are highly influential personalities in their respective fields and the duo have excelled in their respective careers in their own right and are an inspiration to many. In their latest IGTV video they were seen quizzing each other and revealing some fun facts about them. The video went on to become a huge success with over 150 million views in the first 24 hours!

The couple joined global icons like Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus and Naomi Campbell, who have featured previously in the same ‘Take A Break’ series which gets the Instagrammers take an in-depth perspective into the private lives of these untouchable and most-loved youth icons from across the globe.

