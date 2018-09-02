Gold hits gold in Saudi Arabia

By Sanskriti Media

Gold released in worldwide on August 15 to an encouraging response. And now the Akshay Kumar starrer film has also released in Saudi Arabia. Gold thus becomes the first Bollywood film to release in the Arab kingdom after the royalty decided to relax norms and let films release after opening up theatres.

The Hollywood film Black Panther was the first film to release there followed by Rajinikanth’s movie Kaala.

And now Rajini’s co star from his upcoming film 2.0 gets his hands into Saudi Arabia.

"The story of India's first Gold medal victory for the first time in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Happy to share, 'Gold' is the first ever Bollywood movie to release in the Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia, in cinemas from today!" Akshay Kumar exclaimed in a social media post.

Gold, directed by Reema Kagti also stars Mouni Roy and is about India’s first gold medal victory in the Olympics after attaining independence.